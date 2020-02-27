Baahubali star Prabhas has announced a new mega project. The actor, who was last seen in the 2019 action thriller Saaho, returns in a yet-untitled film that will be directed by Mahanati director Nag Ashwin.

Not much is known about the film except that just like the Bahubali franchise and Saaho, this film too will be an ambitious, mega project. Shooting will begin later this year and a large part will be shot all over Europe.

The film is produced by Vyjayanthi Entertainments, a banner that completes 50 years in business. With the official announcement of the film on Wednesday, the production house also posted a video clip to mark its golden jubilee run the film industry.

“Proud to associate with #Prabhas for our prestigious project directed by @nagashwin7,” read a tweet posted by @VyjayanthiFilms (sic).”

Meanwhile, Prabhas had a ‘Royal reunion’ in London with his Baahubali colleagues a while back. Taking it to the official Instagram handle, Prabhas wrote, “It’s a #RoyalReunion in London with my #Baahubali team! Can’t wait to experience the LIVE rendition of @baahubalimovie score at the @royalalberthall this evening. @ssrajamouli @shobuy_ @ranadaggubati #Anushka (sic).”

Currently, Prabhas is busy shooting for his other upcoming film, opposite actress Pooja Hegde. The film’s official title is yet to be announced. It is directed by KK Radha Krishna Kumar.