The title and the first look of actor Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming film will be unveiled on July 10, it was announced on Wednesday.

So far, considerable buzz has been garnered about the film, which has the working title Prabhas 20. It is to be released in four languages — Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

Co-starring Pooja Hegde, the film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, and Sathyan also feature in the cast of the film, which wrapped up an important schedule in Georgia earlier this year.

“Finally the announcement!!” wrote Radha Krishna Kumar, along with a image of a vintage clock that had the words ‘First Look’ written on it.

Prabhas launched the announcement with the same image on Instagram with a caption that said: “#Prabhas20”. His co-star Pooja shared the image, too.

“The announcement you all have been waiting for! Title & first look of our film #Prabhas20 will be out on 10.7.2020 at 10 AM Man,” wrote producers UV Creations.