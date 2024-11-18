Patna buzzes as Rashmika Mandanna leads ‘Pushpa 2’ trailer launch

Patna is buzzing with excitement as the city prepares for the highly anticipated trailer launch of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rise’ at Gandhi Maidan today at 5 PM. Fans of the film, especially Rashmika Mandanna, are flocking to the venue in large numbers, eager to catch a glimpse of the actress and the film’s leading star, Allu Arjun.

The excitement surrounding the event is palpable, with fans camping out since early morning. One viral video captured a local fan’s enthusiasm as he eagerly shared, “I’ve been here since 7 AM just to see Rashmika. I can’t wait!”

Rashmika, who has earned the title of the “National Crush,” is a fan favorite, especially after her portrayal of Srivalli in the ‘Pushpa’ franchise.

The film’s massive success has only amplified her stardom, and her appearance at this event has fans counting down the minutes. Allu Arjun, the electrifying lead of ‘Pushpa 2’, continues to enjoy a massive following, with the combined star power of both actors creating an unforgettable atmosphere in Patna.

Craze for Allu arjun during trailer lunch of “Pushpa 2” in patna . #pushpa2 #Alluarjun pic.twitter.com/UpWPTxWL19 — PRINCE KUMAR SRIVASTAVA (@HumanBy123) November 18, 2024

While the trailer will be officially launched at 5 PM in Patna and digitally at 6:03 PM, the buzz surrounding the film is already deafening. The fervent anticipation speaks volumes about the film’s wide-reaching impact and the devotion of its fan base.

‘Pushpa 2’ is likely to deliver even more action, drama, and unforgettable moments, following the massive success of its predecessor, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is the second installment of the ‘Pushpa’ series. The film will feature Allu Arjun alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, and others in key roles.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel after the makers announced it in 2021, and are hoping it lives up to the expectations set by the first film.