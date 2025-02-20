Nikhat Khan Hegde joins ‘L2: Empuraan’ as Subhadra Ben

Malayalam cinema fans are eagerly awaiting ‘L2: Empuraan’, the much-anticipated sequel to ‘Lucifer’, and the latest character reveal has only added to the excitement. On Thursday, superstar Mohanlal took to X (formerly Twitter) to introduce actress Nikhat Khan Hegde as Subhadra Ben in the political action drama.

Sharing a video link, Mohanlal wrote, “Character No. 14: Nikhat Khan Hegde as Subhadra Ben in #L2E #EMPURAAN.”

In the video, Hegde shed light on her role, describing Subhadra Ben as a regal yet compassionate woman who owns a grand haveli.

“She carries an air of royalty but is deeply humane. She stands by those in need and extends her support when it matters the most,” Hegde explained.

The actress also hinted at the emotional depth of her character, adding, “Subhadra Ben embodies love, resilience, and betrayal.”

Expressing her gratitude for being part of the film, Nikhat Khan Hegde added, “Through this role, I explored a range of emotions and delivered an important message. Working with director Prithviraj and the entire team was an incredible experience.”

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, ‘L2: Empuraan’ is production of Antony Perumbavoor and Subaskaran. The film’s story is penned by Murali Gopy, with Deepak Dev handling the music. Sujith Vaassudev is behind the lens, while Akhilesh Mohan takes charge of editing.

The film serves as the second installment in a planned three-part series. Back in 2019, ‘Lucifer’ shattered box office records, becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time with earnings surpassing ₹200 crore.

Set to release on March 27, the film promises a gripping mix of action, drama, and political intrigue.