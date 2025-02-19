Sachin Khedekar returns as PK Ramdas in ‘L2: Empuraan’

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has officially introduced Bollywood actor Sachin Khedekar as PK Ramdas in ‘L2: Empuraan’, the much-anticipated sequel to ‘Lucifer’.

Taking to his X timeline, Mohanlal shared the news with the caption, ‘“Character No. 17 – Sachin Khedekar as P K Ramdas in #L2E #EMPURAAN,”’ along with a link to a YouTube video where Khedekar spoke about his role in the film.

Advertisement

In the video, Sachin Khedekar recalled playing PK Ramdas, or PKR, in ‘Lucifer’, a leader from Nedumpally known for his integrity. Despite limited screen time, the character became one of his most memorable performances.

He shared how Malayalee fans still recognize him as PKR, often approaching him while traveling or dining alone just to mention the role.

While expressing excitement about returning for ‘L2: Empuraan’, Khedekar admitted that his screen presence would be even shorter this time. However, he emphasized that his character’s influence would resonate throughout the film.

He also revealed that he got another opportunity to work with Mohanlal, fondly referred to as “Lal sir,” in a pivotal scene that sets the stage for major events in the story. Praising the film’s scale, he expressed his enthusiasm for being part of a project that aims to redefine Malayalam cinema.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, ‘L2: Empuraan’ is joint production of Antony Perumbavoor and Subaskaran. Murali Gopy has penned the story, while Deepak Dev has composed the music. Cinematography credit goes to Sujith Vaassudev, with Akhilesh Mohan as the editor.

During the early stages of the film, Prithviraj had hinted that the sequel would be a full-fledged commercial entertainer led by Mohanlal. Murali Gopy also confirmed that ‘L2: Empuraan’ is the second chapter in a planned trilogy.

‘Lucifer’, which released in 2019 and marked Prithviraj’s directorial debut, was a massive success, earning over ₹200 crore and becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.