Nayanthara joins ‘MMMN’ cast with Mohanlal and Mammootty

South Indian film industry’s celebrated actress Nayanthara has officially joined the star-studded cast of the much-anticipated Malayalam film tentatively titled ‘MMMN’.

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the project is generating immense buzz, primarily for bringing together the legendary actors Mohanlal and Mammootty in lead roles for the first time in 16 years.

The exciting announcement came through a heartwarming video shared by the production house, Anto Joseph Film Company, and its producer, Anto Joseph.

In the clip, Nayanthara, dressed in a stylish indigo suit with her hair tied up in a messy bun, was seen arriving on the ‘MMMN’ set.

Mammootty, in a relaxed printed shirt, was interacting with Nayanthara, alongside the film’s director Mahesh Narayanan and the rest of the crew.

The video also offered a sneak peek of the grandeur of the film’s set, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect. While the details of the movie’s plot are under wraps, the anticipation surrounding this collaboration is growing.

This film marks Nayanthara’s highly anticipated return to Malayalam cinema after a short break. It also sees her reuniting with Mammootty, following their successful pairing in the 2016 film ‘Puthiya Niyamam’. ‘MMMN’ will also feature prominent actors Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, and Kunchacko Boban in key roles, adding to the stellar cast.

The film’s puja ceremony took place in November 2024, and fans are eagerly awaiting more updates on this exciting project.