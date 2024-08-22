Rishab Shetty takes on Kalaripayattu for ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’

Rishab Shetty is once again proving his commitment to his craft with his latest project. Fresh off his acclaimed performance in “Kantara,” where he won the National Award for Best Actor, Shetty is diving deep into traditional martial arts for the upcoming “Kantara: Chapter 1.” In his latest endeavor, Shetty is immersing himself in Kalaripayattu, an ancient martial art form from Kerala known for its intricate techniques and rich history.

This practice, which has its roots in the battlefield strategies of the 11th and 12th centuries, combines hand-to-hand combat with a variety of weaponry. The term “Kalaripayattu” itself comes from the Malayalam words “kalari,” meaning training ground or battlefield, and “payattu,” which refers to martial arts training. It also connects to the goddess Khaloorika from Shaktism, who is linked with this martial discipline.

Shetty recently took to social media to share a glimpse of his training, posting a photo from a Kalaripayattu session with a simple, yet telling heart emoji in the caption. His dedication to mastering this art form underscores his commitment to bringing something truly unique to his audience.

This commitment is not new for Shetty. In “Kantara,” he performed the intense bull race sequence of the Kambala race by himself, showcasing his willingness to go above and beyond for his roles. With “Kantara: Chapter 1,” Shetty aims to elevate his craft even further, promising audiences a fresh and immersive experience.

Additionally, Shetty is exploring new horizons in Bollywood, with discussions underway for a potential collaboration with acclaimed director Ashutosh Gowariker. This potential partnership could open new avenues for Shetty, adding another exciting layer to his already impressive career.

Fans of Shetty and the “Kantara” series can look forward to seeing how his rigorous Kalaripayattu training translates onto the screen. His dedication to integrating authentic cultural elements into his performances is setting the stage for a captivating sequel and keeping the buzz around “Kantara: Chapter 1” at an all-time high.