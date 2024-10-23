‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ turns 9: Nayanthara says THIS on life-changing role

Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi’s popular film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ just celebrated its 9th anniversary, and fans are feeling nostalgic.

Released on October 21, 2015, this action-comedy, directed by Nayanthara’s husband, Vignesh Shivan, holds a special place in the couple’s hearts. The film didn’t just mark a milestone in their careers; it was also the beginning of their personal journey together. The pair met on the set, sparking a romance that eventually led to marriage.

To celebrate the occasion, Nayanthara shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, featuring a montage of stills from the movie. The photos capture moments between her and Vijay Sethupathi in character, while Vignesh Shivan also makes an appearance in one of the frames.

The nostalgic clip was paired with an emotional caption where Nayanthara reflected on the film’s significance in her life.

In her note, she expressed her gratitude, saying, “A film that came to bless my life and change it forever.” She acknowledged how ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ brought her new love, valuable lessons, and unforgettable experiences.

The actress went on to thank Vignesh Shivan for giving her not just the movie, but also for bringing him into her life. She shared that she’s been holding on to these images for years, as they remind her of this special project that transformed her world.

Vignesh Shivan also joined in the celebrations, reposting the movie’s poster on his Instagram Stories. He expressed deep gratitude, writing, “9 years since the film gave me everything,” and gave shout-outs to the film’s cast and crew, including Dhanush, composer Anirudh, Vijay Sethupathi, and his wife Nayanthara. He made sure to acknowledge the fans who’ve continued to shower love on the film over the years.

‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ follows the story of Pondy Pandi (Vijay Sethupathi), a wannabe rowdy, and Kadhambari (Nayanthara), a hearing-impaired woman who asks him for an unexpected favor, putting him in a tough spot.