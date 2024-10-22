Shraddha Kapoor in talks for a special song in Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’

The buzz around ‘Pushpa 2’ keeps increasing with every passing day! Sukumar and Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa” The Rule’ is one of the most highly-anticipated films of 2024. The highly anticipated release features a star-studded cast, including Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, and Srivalli, respectively. It is the sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ which garnered immense global success. Now, reports suggest that Bollywood’s Stree, Shraddha Kapoor is in talks for a special song in the film. Meanwhile, in the prequel, Samantha Ruth Prabhu featured in the special track ‘Oo Antava’ which emerged as a chartbuster.

For the upcoming film, the makers are aiming for a sensational collaboration that will go beyond boundaries. As per a report by Gulte, several actresses including Triptii Dimri were considered for the special track, however, Shraddha Kapoor emerged as the top choice. Shraddha’s appeal is sure to captivate audiences throughout the country. If Shraddha and Allu Arjun collaborate, the track is sure to create significant waves.

Meanwhile, recently, the makers dropped a tantalising poster of Allu Arjun engrossed in deep thought. Created against a significant budget of 500 crores, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ releases on December 6. The film was initially poised to hit theatres on August 15; however, it was postponed.

In related news, ahead of the release of ‘Puspha: The Rule,’ the film has reportedly racked up a whopping sum of 900 crores. This includes the digital, satellite, and theatrical rights to the sequel film. Moreover, the incredible feat makes it a record-breaking deal and one of the most profitable film deals India has seen. Reportedly, the makers sold the theatrical rights at the staggering sum of 650 crores.

Meanwhile, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ depicted the ascent of Pushpa Raj, a coolie who climbs the ranks in a syndicate dealing in rare red sandalwood. The sequel will explore the protagonist’s reign, continuing the narrative. Mythri Movie Makers has produced ‘Pushpa 2’ with Sukumar as the creator. Given the success of the prequel and the ace team behind ‘Pushpa 2,’ fans have high expectations from the film. Additionally, fans anticipate the title to break records and set new standards of action-drama.