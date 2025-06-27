Mysaa: Rashmika Mandanna is drenched in blood and rage in first look poster

Rashmika Mandanna, one of India’s most sought-after actresses today, just dropped the first look of her upcoming film ‘Mysaa’, and it’s nothing like we’ve seen from her before.

Known for her charm and versatility in films like ‘Pushpa’ and ‘Chhaava’, Rashmika now steps into an altogether darker, grittier role.

The first poster of ‘Mysaa’ shows her drenched in blood, draped in a red saree, holding a weapon, and staring right into the viewer’s soul.

‘Mysaa’ poster featuring Rashmika Mandanna:

Directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Ajay and Anil Sayyapureddy, ‘Mysaa’ promises a different kind of cinematic ride, one that even took its lead actor by surprise.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Rashmika opened up about what the role means to her. “Always try to give you something new… something different… something exciting,” she wrote. “This is one of those. A character I’ve never played before… a world I’ve never stepped into… and a version of me that even I hadn’t met till now. It’s fierce… it’s intense… and it’s extremely raw. I am so nervous and super excited. I genuinely cannot wait for you to see what we’re going to be creating. This is just the beginning.”

For an actor who has spent the past couple of years working on high-profile projects across Hindi and South Indian cinema, ‘Mysaa’ feels like a bold next move.

Her recent film ‘Kuberaa’, which featured Dhanush and Nagarjuna, was another feather in her cap, and she also appeared in Salman Khan’s action-packed ‘Sikandar’, which held its own at the box office.

Rashmika’s career graph has only gone up. With major hits like ‘Pushpa 2’ with Allu Arjun, and ‘Chhaava’ with Vicky Kaushal, she has become a familiar face in both Southern cinema and Bollywood.

At a recent event for ‘Kuberaa’, the actress was asked about being seen as one of the top names in the industry today. Her response was refreshingly grounded.

“I feel like I honestly have just started,” Rashmika said. “I don’t know what this whole number one situation is, because we’re doing films in the South, we’re doing films in Bollywood… So I don’t know what this race is about. But I know for sure that I’m just starting.”