Mega157: Nayanthara teams up with Chiranjeevi once again for action drama

Get ready for fireworks on screen—Lady Superstar Nayanthara is making a grand comeback to Telugu cinema, and she’s teaming up once again with none other than Megastar Chiranjeevi. The film? A high-octane action drama titled Mega157, directed by commercial hitmaker Anil Ravipudi.

Yes, this marks the third time Chiru and Nayanthara are coming together after their crowd-pleasing performances in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019) and Godfather (2022).

Fans have been buzzing ever since the official announcement dropped—this is a reunion everyone’s been waiting for!

Director Anil Ravipudi, known for his flair in mixing mass entertainment with slick storytelling, took to social media to drop a classy promo welcoming Nayanthara onboard.

His message? “Welcoming the ever-graceful queen, Nayanthara garu, to our #Mega157 journey as she brings her brilliance and elegance alongside our Megastar Chiranjeevi garu once again.”

And the love doesn’t stop there. Chiranjeevi himself chimed in with a hearty welcome, tweeting: “Welcome back for the hat-trick film, Nayanthara! Glad to have you on board for our #Mega157 journey with @anilravipudi. SANKRANTHI 2026.”

That’s right—Mega157 is officially slated for a Sankranti 2026 release, giving fans the perfect festive treat.

The film will go on floors May 22, 2025, in Hyderabad, and is expected to follow a tight shooting schedule. With a fixed release window already in place, the makers seem all set to keep the momentum high and surprises rolling.

While the rest of the cast remains under wraps for now, some of the key crew members have already been revealed. Sameer Reddy will handle the cinematography, promising stylish frames and high-energy action sequences.

Music is being composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, and production design will be led by AS Prakash, adding the polish fans expect from a big-ticket release like this.

Backing the project are two heavyweight production houses: Shine Screens, helmed by Sahu Garapati, and Gold Box Entertainments, run by Sushmita Konidela.

As for Nayanthara, this film marks her much-anticipated return to the Telugu big screen after her recent OTT release Test, where she starred alongside R. Madhavan and Siddharth.