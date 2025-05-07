Mammootty backs Operation Sindoor: ‘When the nation calls, the Indian army answers’

As news broke of ‘Operation Sindoor’—India’s precise and strategic military strike on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir—the nation reacted with a mix of grief, pride, and unity. Among those lending their voices to the moment were prominent figures from the South Indian film industry, who took to social media to express unwavering support for the armed forces. Leading the tributes was Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), he hailed the Indian Army as “real heroes” and praised their swift response following the brutal Pahalgam terror attack.

“Salute to our Real Heroes! #OperationSindoor proved again, when the nation calls, the #IndianArmy answers. Thank you for saving lives and restoring hope. You make the nation proud. Jai Hind!” wrote the veteran actor.

The sentiment of Mammootty was echoed across the film industries of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.

From action stars to musicians, a wave of gratitude and nationalism swept across the timelines of southern cinema icons.

Telugu star Allu Arjun posted, “May justice be served. Jai Hind #OperationSindoor,” a brief but powerful statement that resonated with his massive fan base. Actor-producer Nandamuri Kalyanram also offered his salute, directly linking the strike to the attack on tourists in Pahalgam, where 26 lives, including a Nepali national, lost.

“More strength and power to our Defence forces. #OperationSindoor, answer to the cowardly #PahalgamTerrorAttacks. Respect. Resolve. Remembrance. Jai Hind ,” he wrote.

Veteran actor Prakash Raj, often vocal on national issues, shared a simple yet pointed message: “Saluting our Indian Armed Forces… India will never tolerate terrorism…#JaiHind.”

Meanwhile, Tamil actor and music director G.V. Prakash offered a succinct tribute: “Jai Hind #OperationSindoor” accompanied by a saluting emoji.

Behind the scenes of these social media posts lies the gravity of Operation Sindoor itself. In a well-planned operation, the Indian Army struck nine terror-linked sites, emphasizing that the actions were carefully calibrated—non-escalatory, and aimed only at terror infrastructure.