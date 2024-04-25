Malayalam stars Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol tie the knot in Kerala

Love and celebration filled the air as Malayalam actors Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol took the plunge into marital bliss at the serene Guruvayur temple in Kerala. The duo, who have been partners in life’s journey for quite some time, exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony that radiated joy and tradition.

The couple, whose chemistry both on and off-screen has charmed audiences, drew the attention of fans and well-wishers as glimpses of their special day flooded social media platforms. Amidst the backdrop of floral adornments and the blessings of loved ones, Aparna and Deepak embarked on this new chapter of their lives with grace and poise.

Decked in traditional attire that resonated with the cultural essence of Kerala, Deepak looked dashing in a silk dhoti while Aparna Das mesmerized in a resplendent Kerala saree, accentuated by a beautifully embroidered green blouse. Their outfits not only reflected their impeccable style but also paid homage to the rich heritage of the land they call home.

The warmth of their love story, which has blossomed over the years, is a testament to their enduring bond. Aparna Das, who made her mark in the Malayalam film industry with stellar performances in ‘Njan Prakashan’ and ‘Manoharam’, has captivated audiences with her talent and charm. Her recent ventures, including her role in ‘Dada’, have further solidified her place as a rising star in the industry.

Deepak Parambol, known for his memorable roles in hits like ‘Malarvaadi Arts Club’ and ‘Manjummel Boys’, has carved a niche for himself with his versatility and acting prowess. His contribution to Malayalam cinema has been lauded, with his performances in various films earning him a dedicated fan following.

As Aparna and Deepak embark on this new journey together, their wedding serves as a celebration of love, companionship, and the magic of togetherness. With hearts full of joy and a future filled with promise, the couple looks forward to creating countless beautiful memories together, hand in hand.