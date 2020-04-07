Renowned Malayalam composer MK Arjunan took his last breath on Monday at his Kochi home. According to reports, the veteran composer was suffering from age-related ailments. He has over 600 songs to his name and is also known for giving Oscar-award winner AR Rahman his first break in the 80s. Also, Rahman made his keyboard debut with a Malayalam classic, Adima Changala, which had MK Arjunan as the composer.

On Monday, the maestro took to his official Twitter handle to post a throwback monochrome picture of himself with legendary composer Arjunan, clicked during the 80s and mourned his death. Alongside the picture, he also penned a heartfelt note on how he can never forget the love and encouragement that he had showered upon him during his childhood.

Rahman wrote, “An act of kindness lasts a lifetime. I will never forget the love & encouragement you gave me during my childhood. Your innumerable melodic songs are a testament for your everlasting legacy. May you rest in peace MK Arjunan Master…My condolences to the family, friends & admirers(sic).”

An act of kindness lasts a lifetime. I will never forget the love & encouragement you gave me during my childhood.Your innumerable melodic songs are a testament for your everlasting legacy. May you rest in peace MK Arjunan Master…My condolences to the family, friends & admirers pic.twitter.com/GpVO4FebII — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) April 6, 2020

In 2017, Rahman flew down from the US to attend MK Arjunan’s birthday celebration. Many celebrities down South are grieving the death of MK Arjunan, a loss to the music industry.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was also among those who mourned the death of the legend. He also said that the passing away of the great musician is a huge loss not just to the music industry but to the society as well.