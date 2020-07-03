Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has garnered over 10 million followers on Twitter, and he says thanks can never sum up the immense gratitude.

Announcing the feat, the actor took to the microblogging website and posted a picture where he is seen punching a boxing bag.

“10 million thanks can never sum up the immense gratitude I have! Truly happy to be virtually connected with all of you… Much love,” he tweeted.

Fondly called as the Prince of Tollywood, Mahesh made his debut as a child artiste in “Needa” (1979). He made his debut as a lead star in the 1999 film, “Rajakumarudu”.

Mahesh Babu went on to star in films like “Yuvaraju”, “Murari”, “Okkadu”, “Arjun”, “Athadu”, “Pokiri” , “Dookudu”, “Businessman”, “Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu”, “1: Nenokkadine”, “Srimanthudu”, “Bharat Ane Nenu”, “Maharshi” and “Sarileru Neekevvaru”.

He is married to actress Namrata Shirodkar. Namrata met hubby Mahesh on the sets of the 2000 telugu hit “Vamsi”. The two tied the knot in 2005.

They welcomed their first born, a son named Gautam Krishna Gattamaneni in 2006. Daughter Sitara was born in 2012.

Mahesh Babu will next be seen in “Major”. The film marks his debut as producer and is inspired by 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film stars Adivi Sesh in the title role.

“Major” is inspired by the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG commando who lost his life in the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. The bilingual film is being shot in Telugu and Hindi. “Major” is all set to release later this year.