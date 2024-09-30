Kantara celebrates two years with prequel in the works

As ‘Kantara’ marks its second anniversary, the film continues to resonate with audiences, reminding them of a truly transformative experience that Hombale Films delivered back in 2022.

Upon its release, ‘Kantara’ introduced audiences to a captivating storyline rooted deeply in the heartlands of India. The film’s enchanting narrative and stunning visuals brought forth an unparalleled cinematic experience.

Combining elements of action, suspense, humor, and a powerful storyline, ‘Kantara’ broke new ground in the entertainment landscape, proving that surprises still exist in filmmaking. As it celebrates its second anniversary, it’s evident that there will never be another film quite like it.

One of the standout aspects of ‘Kantara’ is its ability to immerse viewers in a world that is both relatable and awe-inspiring. Hombale Films succeeded in weaving a tale that reflects India’s diverse culture and traditions, enriching the audience’s understanding of devotion and spirituality.

The film’s climax, where lead actor Rishab Shetty embodies the Bhoota Kola, is particularly noteworthy. His powerful performance during this ritualistic moment leaves audiences on the edge of their seats, delivering goosebumps and a visceral connection to the storyline.

The accolades for ‘Kantara’ speak volumes about its impact. At the 70th National Film Awards for 2022, Rishab Shetty was awarded the National Award for Best Actor, while the film itself received the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Financially, ‘Kantara’ was a resounding success, amassing impressive box office numbers. It emerged as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, only trailing behind ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’. The film grossed over ₹400 crores worldwide, including ₹96 crores from North India alone.

Its performance shattered records, particularly notable was its seventh-week collection of ₹24 crores, which set a new benchmark for Indian films at that time. The film’s remarkable run at the box office even surpassed the long-standing records set by the 2001 film ‘Gadar’, highlighting the deep affection audiences have for this cinematic masterpiece.

As Hombale Films commemorates the legacy of ‘Kantara’, they are also gearing up for an exciting new chapter. The production house is ready to unveil a prequel titled ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, which promises to delve deeper into the world they have created.