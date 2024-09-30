Rishab Shetty dedicates 5 years to ‘Kantara’, echoing Prabhas’ ‘Baahubali’ commitment

In the world of Indian cinema, the sheer dedication that some filmmakers put into their craft is remarkable. Two names that stand out in this regard are Prabhas and Rishab Shetty, both of whom have given years of their lives to create monumental cinematic experiences.

While Prabhas is widely popular for his incredible commitment to the ‘Baahubali’ franchise, Rishab Shetty has followed a similar path with his ‘Kantara’ series.

‘Baahubali’ was a film that left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, and much of its success can be attributed to Prabhas, who dedicated five full years of his career to the project. His immersion in the role, both physically and emotionally, was nothing short of complete, and it showed in the final product.

The grandeur, attention to detail, and compelling narrative captivated audiences not just in India but around the world. Prabhas’ commitment to the project paid off in a big way, with ‘Baahubali’ becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. It also turned him into a pan-Indian superstar.

In a similar vein, Rishab Shetty is making waves with his work on ‘Kantara’. Released two years ago, the film brought to life an epic tale rooted in the folklore of southern India, and it quickly gained both critical and commercial acclaim.

Much like Prabhas, Rishab wore multiple hats in the making of this film—he acted, directed, and wrote the story. His three-year commitment to ‘Kantara’ has drawn comparisons to Prabhas’ dedication to ‘Baahubali’, and rightly so.

The film not only resonated with audiences but also won major accolades, including the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 70th National Film Awards for 2022. Rishab himself won the National Award for Best Actor.

But the journey doesn’t end there. Rishab Shetty is currently preparing for the next chapter in the ‘Kantara’ saga, and it’s clear he is just as committed to this new venture as he was to the original film. ‘Kantara Chapter 1’, a prequel, is already generating buzz, with Rishab having dedicated the last two years to bringing this story to life. He is delving even deeper into Indian folklore and has been training in Kalaripayattu, a traditional martial art, to ensure authenticity in his portrayal.