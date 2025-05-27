‘Kannappa’ VFX hard drive goes missing weeks before release, police probe underway

In a dramatic twist just weeks ahead of its release, a hard drive containing crucial VFX material from the much-awaited film ‘Kannappa’ has reportedly been stolen.

The incident has sparked alarm among the filmmakers and fans alike, with an official police complaint now lodged at the Film Nagar police station in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

The complaint was filed by Vijay Kumar Reddy, the executive producer of ‘Kannappa’, who stated that unknown individuals allegedly broke into the production office and made away with a hard disk that holds vital visual effects footage.

Advertisement

This data is said to be critical to the film’s post-production process, raising concerns about delays or potential leaks.

“Yesterday, we received a complaint from Vijay Kumar Reddy, executive producer, alleging that unknown persons entered the office and stole a hard disk containing VFX visuals of the ‘Kannappa’ movie. We have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter,” a Film Nagar police station inspector confirmed to the media.

‘Kannappa’ is a mythological epic that tells the tale of a brave warrior named Thinnadu, who ultimately becomes a devoted follower of Lord Shiva.

The film stars Vishnu Manchu in the titular role, leading an ensemble cast that’s been grabbing headlines since the teaser dropped.

Joining him on screen is Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who portrays Lord Shiva. Malayalam legend Mohanlal steps in as Kirata, while Prabhas makes a powerful appearance as Rudra.

The teaser also showcases glimpses of Kajal Aggarwal and newcomer Preity Mukhundhan.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film promises a mix of heart-pounding action, spiritual devotion, and mythological grandeur.

The theft of the hard drive couldn’t have come at a worse time. With final post-production work likely underway, the stolen data could delay the film’s release if not recovered soon.

Industry insiders are particularly concerned about the possibility of the visuals leaking online, which could compromise months of effort by the VFX team.

Police are currently scanning CCTV footage and questioning staff as part of their investigation. No arrests have been made yet, and the identity of the culprits remains unknown.