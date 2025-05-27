Sonu Sood responds after shirtless, helmetless Spiti bike ride sparks probe

Sonu Sood, the actor known as much for his philanthropy as his films, has landed in a bit of hot soup over a viral video that shows him cruising through the snowy roads of Spiti Valley — shirtless, helmetless, and on a bike.

The video, which caught the attention of social media users and the Spiti Police, shows Sonu Sood riding a bike wearing only shorts, sunglasses, and a whole lot of chill.

Advertisement

The clip quickly stirred concern, with many pointing out the lack of safety gear — especially the absence of a helmet — while riding on dangerous mountain terrain.

Advertisement

Soon after the footage went viral, the Spiti Police issued a public statement confirming an investigation.

“A video is going viral on social media in which a Bollywood actor is seen violating traffic rules in Lahaul-Spiti district,” they wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “According to preliminary information, the video appears to be from the year 2023. The task of investigating the authenticity has been handed over to DySP Headquarters, Kyelang.”

The internet quickly went into a frenzy, with some calling out the actor for being irresponsible, while others defended it as a creative liberty.

Addressing the issue head-on, Sonu responded with a brief but firm message on X: “Safety First. We always abide by the laws. An old clip without the helmet was a part of our script. So kindly ignore. RIDE SAFE. RIDE SMART. ALWAYS WEAR A HELMET.”

Safety First.

We always abide by the laws, an old clip without the helmet was a part of our script. So kindly ignore. RIDE SAFE

RIDE SMART.

ALWAYS WEAR A HELMET. ⛑️ https://t.co/bn0LB7zJUk pic.twitter.com/IgcgBI7XEG — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 27, 2025

Although he did not mention what project the clip was part of, his response hints at it being a scene from a shoot, not a casual ride.

Notably, Sonu has also shared other videos from the same trip where he is wearing a helmet and riding with a group of bikers — possibly an attempt to underline that the viral moment wasn’t the full story.

Interestingly, Sonu has been quite vocal about road safety in the past. Just last month, he posted a heartfelt video on Instagram talking about how seat belts saved his wife Sonali, her nephew, and her sister during a scary car accident in Nagpur.

On the professional front, Sonu recently appeared in ‘Fateh’ opposite Jacqueline Fernandez, a film he not only starred in but also directed. Earlier this year, he had a role in ‘Madha Gaja Raja’, a Tamil action flick featuring actor Vishal.