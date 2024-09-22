Kamal Haasan pays tribute to actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma

Kamal Haasan has penned an emotional tribute to veteran actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma, who passed away recently due to age-related health issues. The legendary actress, widely regarded as the “Mother of all Actors” in Malayalam cinema, was a beloved figure in the film industry, known for her iconic roles as a mother to many leading actors.

On Sunday, Kamal Haasan took to social media to express his sorrow, sharing his thoughts in Tamil. In a rough translation, he wrote: “Kaviyoor Ponnamma, the best character actor of Malayalam cinema, is fondly called ‘Mother of all Actors.’ Her immense acting talent brought her to Tamil cinema as well, where she played memorable roles (including in Sathya). Starting her journey at the age of 13 as a stage actress, she continued to grace cinema, television, and even advertisements. The news of her passing is deeply saddening. My condolences to her family. A tribute to our beloved ‘mother’ Kaviyoor Ponnamma.”

Kaviyoor Ponnamma passed away at the age of 79 on Friday, at a private hospital in Kochi, where she had been receiving treatment for several months due to health complications. Her demise has left a void in the film industry, with actors such as Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Dulquer Salmaan, along with politicians, mourning her loss.

Ponnamma’s career in the entertainment industry began not as an actress but as a singer. Eventually, she transitioned into acting, making her debut in theatre before moving on to cinema. Over the course of her illustrious career, she became a staple in Malayalam films, often portraying the role of a loving and compassionate mother.

Her filmography has memorable roles in movies such as ‘Asuravithu’, ‘Velutha Kathreena’, ‘Karakana Kadal’, ‘Theerthayathra’, ‘Nirmalyam’, ‘Chenkol’, ‘Bharatham’, ‘Santanagopalam’, and ‘Sukrutham’. She also lent her voice as a playback singer in eight films and appeared in more than 25 television serials. Ponnamma’s versatility extended beyond motherly characters, as she also played negative roles and diverse supporting characters.

Over her six-decade career, she acted in nearly 1,000 films and produced the movie ‘Meghatheertham’.