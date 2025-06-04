Salman Khan’s ‘Ready’ turns 14: Anees Bazmee shares rare BTS memories

It’s been 14 years since ‘Ready’ hit the big screen, and fans still haven’t let go of its madness, masti, and music. On this milestone anniversary, director Anees Bazmee took a stroll down memory lane, offering fans a glimpse into the film’s behind-the-scenes moments.

Sharing rare photos from the set on Instagram, Bazmee didn’t just post for nostalgia. He poured his heart out in the caption. “When I look back at Ready, I don’t just see a film- I see the faces of those who connected with it. Strangers who became family through a shared story. For 14 years, Ready has lived because you chose to carry him with you.”

Advertisement

Released on June 3, 2011, ‘Ready’ was a Hindi remake of a Telugu film by the same name. But what truly made it a blockbuster was its unbeatable combination of comedy, action, music, and of course, Salman Khan’s signature charm.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anees Bazmee (@aneesbazmee)

The film became one of the highest-grossing movies of the year and quickly found its place in the hall of Bollywood crowd-pleasers.

Salman Khan’s goofy-yet-brawny Prem Kapoor, paired with Asin’s playful charm, had audiences in splits. Add to that the impeccable comic timing of Paresh Rawal, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Arya Babbar — and ‘Ready’ became the ultimate family entertainer of the year.

And how can we forget the songs? ‘Dhinka Chika’ and ‘Character Dheela’ weren’t just hits. They became party anthems.

While ‘Ready’ remains a fan favourite, its success was also a reminder of Salman Khan’s box-office pull in the 2010s. The film followed a string of hits like ‘Wanted’ and ‘Dabangg’.

Fast forward to 2025 — Salman Khan last appeared in ‘Sikandar’ alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film sees him as Sanjay “Sikandar” Rajkot, a man battling his past after a tragic incident. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Satyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, and Kishore.