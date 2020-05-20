Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who is known for his humour-filled tweets, on Wednesday, took to his Twitter handle to wish RRR actor Jr NTR in his own style. RGV shared an unseen picture of Jr NTR, probably from one of his photoshoots, clicked by ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

Sharing it on Twitter, RGV wrote, “Hey @tarak9999…You very well know I am not a gay but I almost want to become one after seeing u in this pic ..Aaa body yentra nainaa (sic).” Jr NTR’S toned body, jaw-dropping abs and that charming personality takes everyone by storm.

Hey @tarak9999 You very well know I am not a gay but I almost want to become one after seeing u in this pic ..Aaa body yentra nainaa😍🙏😍🙏😍🙏 pic.twitter.com/yOCIkOq4yv — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 19, 2020

In the picture, while Jr NTR shows off his perfect physique, he is also wearing blue denim jeans. You can’t take your eyes off Jr NTR in this epic throwback snap in which he looks like a handsome hunk.

Before RGV, the picture was posted by Dabboo himself, on Tuesday evening and the snap has been going viral on social media, with netizens crushing hard on Jr NTR’s chiseled body and good looks.

On the work front, Jr NTR will share the screen space with Ram Charan in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. It is one of the most highly anticipated films. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt along with international stars Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in supporting roles.