Jatadhara: Sonakshi Sinha set for south debut in Telugu thriller

Sonakshi Sinha is gearing up for her much-anticipated debut in South Indian cinema with the Telugu thriller ‘Jatadhara’.

The Bollywood actress, renowned for her roles in films like ‘Dabangg’ and ‘Lootera’, is reportedly going to share screen space with Sudheer Babu in this gripping project.

Advertisement

Although an official announcement is yet to be made, industry insiders suggest that Sonakshi has been roped in for a powerful role unlike anything she has portrayed before.

Advertisement

The film, presented by Zee Studios and produced by Prerna Arora, recently held its muhurat ceremony in Hyderabad.

Sonakshi Sinha is likely to start shooting for ‘Jatadhara’ on March 8, marking a significant milestone in her career.

Interestingly, this is not Sonakshi’s first brush with South Indian cinema. Early in her career, she got a role opposite Kamal Haasan in the Tamil film ‘Hey Ram’, although she eventually made her debut in Bollywood with ‘Dabangg’ in 2010.

Fans recently saw Sonakshi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, where she portrayed the dual roles of Rehana Jahan and Fareedan Jahan. The Netflix series delved into the lives of courtesans in Lahore’s Heera Mandi during India’s struggle for independence, featuring an ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Richa Chadha.

Sonakshi is also going to appear alongside her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, in the romantic film ‘Tu Hai Meri Kiran’, directed by Karan Rawal and Sanjana Malhotra. However, the project is currently in legal troubles, with Adlabs alleging copyright infringement over the film’s title and music references.

Additionally, Sonakshi is working on ‘Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness’.