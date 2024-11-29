Inside Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s Haldi ceremony

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala kicked off their wedding celebrations with a vibrant Haldi ceremony in Hyderabad on Friday, marking a joyful milestone in their journey together.

The pre-wedding rituals were a family affair, with close loved ones coming together to shower the couple with love and blessings.

Social media has been buzzing with pictures and videos from the event, showcasing the couple’s radiant energy. In one video, Naga and Sobhita are seen sitting side by side, smiling as their family members joyfully sprinkle flowers over them. Sobhita looked stunning in a red saree, accessorized with traditional jewellery, while Naga donned a classic white kurta and pajamas. The moment captured their happiness and the warmth of the celebration.

Sobhita, who is known for her elegance, stunned in two distinct outfits during the ceremony. Her first look featured the red saree, paired with a choker and maang tikka.

For her second look, she embraced a traditional yellow ensemble, channeling the character of Vanathi from ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, adding a beautiful cultural touch to the occasion.

The bride-to-be had earlier shared glimpses of her Pasupu Danchadam ceremony, another pre-wedding tradition. She wore a saree with a gold and green border for the event and shared the pictures on Instagram with a heartfelt caption: “Godhuma Raayi Pasupu Danchadam And so it begins.” This ritual marks the official beginning of wedding festivities in Telugu culture.

Back in August, Naga and Sobhita got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad, attended by close family and friends. The couple’s engagement was announced by Naga’s father, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, who shared photos of the couple on his social media.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita are set to tie the knot on December 4 in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad. The actor was previously in a marital relationship with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.