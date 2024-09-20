Idli Kadai: Dhanush unveils title of his 4th directorial venture

Actor Dhanush has revealed the title of his upcoming directorial venture, ‘Idli Kadai’. This marks his fourth film in the director’s chair and the 52nd film of his prolific acting career.

The announcement was made on Thursday evening via a post on his social media account, where he shared an intriguing concept poster for the film.

The poster, which captures the essence of a humble roadside eatery, depicts a shopkeeper seated inside his shack, framed by a starry night. Dhanush’s accompanying caption included the hashtags “#D52” and “#DD4,” along with a spiritual nod: “Om Namashivaaya.”

‘Idli Kadai’ will feature music composed by GV Prakash, with Kiran Koushik handling cinematography. The film is produced under Dhanush’s own banner, Wunderbar Films, in collaboration with Aakash Baskaran’s Dawn Pictures. Editing duties are managed by Prasanna GK, although a release date for the film has not yet been announced.

Dhanush recently directed and starred in ‘Raayan,’ showcasing his dual talents. In ‘Idli Kadai,’ he is expected to shine once again, sharing the screen with a talented ensemble cast that includes S. J. Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Saravanan. Notably, the film’s music is composed by the legendary AR Rahman.

In addition to ‘Idli Kadai’, Dhanush is also working on another exciting project titled ‘Kubera’. This film will be a pan-India multilingual production shot in both Tamil and Telugu. The cast includes prominent names like Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh, adding to the anticipation surrounding its release. ‘Kubera’ is being produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banners Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd.

Dhanush boasts an impressive career with numerous accolades, including four National Film Awards. In addition, he has made six appearances on the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list.