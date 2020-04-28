South beauty Samantha Akkineni turns 33 on Tuesday. Amidst Coronavirus outbreak, the actress is in home quarantine with her loving husband Naga Chaitanya. While, there’s no way going out and celebrate wife’s birthday, actor Naga Chaitanya found a new way to express his love and celebrate wifey’s birthday by baking a birthday cake.

On Samantha’s birthday eve, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her quarantine birthday. In the first photo, the Super Deluxe actress is seen making a wish just before cutting her cake.

The actress also shared a video in which Chaitanya can be seen turning chef and baking a cake for his loving wife. Moreover, the adorable couple even posed for a cute selfie and it instantly made fans go weak in their knees. And the final photo is also a cutest one of their pet canine posing like a pro.

Samantha captioned her birthday post stating, “Family… (no points for guessing what I am praying for) (sic).”

Samantha and Chaitanya have been married for more than two years now and they do make for a fairytale couple, indeed!

Earlier during his appearance on Famously Filmfare, Chaitanya was all praises for his wife. He had said, “I think there was a point when we both were single. We hung out more than normal. So, automatically things started building between us. I was also mentally looking to settle down. I always looked forward to having a family. So, all those thoughts started flowing in my head and she was right there in front of me. So, I was like she is a known devil (chuckles). I know all her mischief and I am fine with them.”