Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 69th birthday on December 12. Being one of the most celebrated actors of the century, Thalaiva star enjoys a loyal fan following that spans across different generations.

On the occasion of his birthday, millions of fans are celebrating it as a festival of sorts, and are showering Rajnikanth with some beautiful messages on social media. only fans, but celebrities from the film industry are also wishing Thalaiva on Twitter. Among those who extended their greetings to the superstar is none other than his daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth. Soundarya took to her official Twitter handle and shared a perfect birthday post for her dad.

She shared a few pictures of her dad and alongside the pictures, she wrote, “Happy birthday my life my father… My everything!! (sic).”

Kamal Haasan also took some time to wish his “dear friend” Rajinikanth. He took to his official Twitter handle to wish him and wrote, “Dear friend Mr. @rajinikanth – I wish you good health and success today. (sic).”



Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu also took to his official Twitter handle to share the birthday wish. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to our Thalaiva @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you a phenomenal year with great health and joy. Much love and respect (sic).”

Rajinikanth is said to be having a quiet birthday with his family and friends. He also revealed that he will not be in town for his birthday while speaking at the audio launch of his upcoming film Darbar.