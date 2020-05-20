South actor Jr NTR is celebrating his 37th birthday on Wednesday. He was last seen in Aravinda Sametha. Amidst the nationwide lockdown due to the novel Coronavirus, the actor will be celebrating a quiet birthday this year. He has been making a strong on-screen appearance from being a child actor to a full-blown star hero. On his special day, social media is filled with wishes from all over.

Chiranjeevi, Rakul Preet Singh, and several other celebs took time to share a heartfelt birthday wish to the actor.

Chiranjeevi who is an avid social media user wrote on Twitter, “Happy Birthday #Bheem @tarak9999 Wish all your dreams come true!(sic).”

Happy Birthday #Bheem @tarak9999 Wish all your dreams come true! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 20, 2020

SS Rajamouli’s RRR team took to Twitter to share a photo of Jr NTR from the film sets. They wrote, “A very happy birthday to our Komaram Bheem @tarak9999! Your energy both on and off the screen is a source of delight for the entire team. We can’t wait to show the world what we have created with you…#RRRMovie #HappyBirthdayNTR (sic).”

A very happy birthday to our Komaram Bheem @tarak9999!

Your energy both on and off the screen is a source of delight for the entire team.

We can’t wait to show the world what we have created with you…🌊#RRRMovie #HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/6OC0Uy1DZe — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 19, 2020

Rana Daggubbati took to his Instagram handle to wish his friend. He shared a group picture and alongside wrote, “Unclear picture but a fine moment!! With you @jrntr in the center it’s fun and chaos all around !! Happy birthday brother (sic).”

Vidyut Jammwal also wrote on Twitter, “Wanted to be the 1st of your fans to wish you @tarak9999 Happy Birthday..Thankyou for all that i have learned from you..May you be blessed (sic).”

Wanted to be the 1st of your fans to wish you @tarak9999 Happy Birthday..Thankyou for all that i have learned from you..May you be blessed — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) May 19, 2020

Jr NTR’s co-star Rakul Preet Singh took to Twitter to wish him. “Happppy happy bdayyyy @tarak9999 wishing you a fabulous year and great health. May all your dreams n desires come true. Keep killing it with your outstanding work (sic),” she wrote.

Happppy happy bdayyyy @tarak9999 😃 wishing you a fabulous year and great health . May all your dreams n desires come true. Keep killing it with your outstanding work . 🤗 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) May 20, 2020

On the work front, Jr NTR is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, RRR. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the period film features Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Allison Doody in the lead roles.