Mahesh Babu, who was busy preparing for his upcoming action film Sarileru Neekevvaru has finally wrapped up the shooting within a span of five months.

On Wednesday, the director of the film Anil Ravipudi took to his official Instagram handle to share the news announcement. He posted a group photo from the sets of the film. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Started a memorable journey on July 5th And wrapped #SarileruNeekevvaru Shoot today, Dec 18th!! This Sankranti will be as memorable one for all the movie lovers & Fans January 11th 2020 (sic).”

Started a memorable journey on July 5th And wrapped #SarileruNeekevvaru Shoot today, Dec 18th!!

This Sankranti will be as memorable one for all the movie lovers & Fans ♥ January 11th 2020 🤟#SuperStarSankranthi pic.twitter.com/9PGqO7DsKM — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) December 18, 2019

The entire shoot of the film got wrapped up on Wednesday and the post-production work of the film is happening at a fast pace.

The makers kick-started the shooting on July 5th and is the second-fastest wrapped project of Mahesh Babu after Businessman. The teaser and the songs have received a phenomenal response from the audience.

Jointly bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu, Sarileru Neekevvaru features an ensemble star cast like Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Vijayashanthi, Sangeetha and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on January 11th 2020 release.