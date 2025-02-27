‘Euphoria’ wraps filming: Bhumika Chawla & Gunasekhar reunite for hard-hitting drama

Telugu filmmaker Gunasekhar’s upcoming movie, ‘Euphoria’, starring Bhumika Chawla, has officially wrapped up filming.

The production house, Guna Teamworks, made the announcement on X, stating, “And it’s a wrap for #EuphoriaTheFilm. A raw and soul-stirring cinematic experience awaits you all. More updates coming soon!”

The film has already piqued curiosity, especially since it marks the reunion of actress Bhumika Chawla and director Gunasekhar after nearly two decades. Speculations suggest that ‘Euphoria’ delves into crimes against women, a subject that has sparked intense discussions in recent years.

A glimpse video released earlier offered a chilling preview of the film’s premise. It featured a young woman under the influence of drugs, struggling to stay on her feet in a metro train. The visuals then shifted to a disturbing scene of a woman being assaulted in a moving car by intoxicated young men. The teaser concluded with powerful imagery—protestors taking to the streets, holding signs that read, “Enough is Enough. We can, we shall, we will.”

Beyond Bhumika Chawla, ‘Euphoria’ boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Sara Arjun, Nassar, Rohith, Vignesh Gavireddy, Likhita Yalamanchali, Addala Prudhviraj, Kalpa Latha, Sai Srinika Reddy, Ashrita Vemuganti, Mathew Varghese, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveena Reddy, and Likith Naidu, among others.

The film’s technical crew is equally noteworthy. Kaala Bhairava has composed the music, while Praveen K Pothan has handled cinematography. Editing is by Prawin Pudi, with dialogues penned by Nagendra Kasi and Krishna Hari.

Art direction has been overseen by Srinivas Kalinga, while Poojitha Tadikonda has taken charge of costume design. The film’s songs feature lyrics by Chaitanya Prasad and Kittu Vissapragada.