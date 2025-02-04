Dulquer Salmaan unveils ‘Kaantha’ first look as he marks 13 years in cinema

Actor Dulquer Salmaan has given fans a special treat to celebrate his 13-year journey in the film industry. On this milestone occasion, he unveiled the first-look poster of his upcoming film, ‘Kaantha’, a multilingual project directed by Selvamani Selvaraj.

The movie, which also stars Rana Daggubati, began production last year after a ceremonial puja at Rama Naidu Studios in Hyderabad.

Taking to Instagram, Dulquer Salmaan shared a striking monochrome image of himself in a black blazer, white shirt, and tie, holding a stick in his hands.

In his post, the ‘Sita Ramam’ star expressed gratitude for the journey so far. “I got to play a timeless character in a timeless story. I couldn’t ask for a bigger gift to celebrate my 13 years in the industry. Grateful to the entire team of ‘Kaantha’ and to the wonderful audiences who have given me all the love and encouragement any actor would dream of!” he wrote.

Set against the rich backdrop of 1950s Madras, ‘Kaantha’ delves into the complexities of human relationships and the winds of societal change during that era.

Rana Daggubati, who is also part of the film, shared his excitement about the project. “This is a beautifully layered story that captures the depths of human emotions and gives an actor a lot of scope to perform. I am happy to start and bring this film to life,” he said in a press statement.

Dulquer, who is also producing the film under his banner Wayfarer Films, echoed Rana’s sentiments. Actress Bhagyashri Borse has also joined the cast.