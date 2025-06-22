‘Drishyam 3’ release date OUT: Mohanlal brings Georgekutty back to life

Drishyam 3 release date: Fans of the gripping Malayalam crime-thriller series ‘Drishyam’ have a major reason to celebrate. Mohanlal has officially confirmed that ‘Drishyam 3’ is on its way, with a theatrical release set for October 2025.

The beloved actor made the announcement through a short video posted on his official Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts on Saturday.

In the clip, he appears as the iconic Georgekutty, the quiet but calculating family man who’s willing to go to great lengths to protect his loved ones.

As the video unfolds, Mohanlal can be seen acknowledging the film crew, while bold text flashes on the screen: “Coming soon. Lights. Camera. October.”

October 2025 — the camera turns back to Georgekutty. The past never stays silent.#Drishyam3 pic.twitter.com/8ugmxmb2wO — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) June 21, 2025

Accompanying the teaser was a caption from the star that read, “October 2025 – the camera turns back to Georgekutty. The past never stays silent.”

The ‘Drishyam’ series has earned a cult following since its debut in 2013. The story centers around Georgekutty, a middle-class cable TV operator who finds himself entangled in a murder investigation that threatens to unravel his carefully guarded family life. His character’s deep moral complexity and the suspenseful storytelling struck a chord with audiences, not just in Kerala but across India.

The 2021 sequel, ‘Drishyam 2’, picked up the story six years later, with new layers of tension and revelations that kept viewers on the edge of their seats. Both films received critical acclaim and commercial success, making the franchise one of the most celebrated in Indian cinema.

Their popularity spurred remakes in several languages, including a widely successful Hindi version led by Ajay Devgn, as well as Tamil and Telugu adaptations.

With ‘Drishyam 3’ now officially in the works, expectations are sky-high. While the plot remains tightly under wraps, fans are already speculating what new twists might await Georgekutty and his family, especially after the events of the second installment.

Mohanlal, who has kept busy with other major projects, was last seen in ‘L2: Empuraan’, which released on March 27. The film saw him reunite with actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran in a high-octane political thriller.