‘Dosa King’: TJ Gnanavel’s next film set to follow ‘Vettaiyan’

Director TJ Gnanavel is set to follow up his anticipated film ‘Vettaiyan’ with ‘Dosa King’, a gripping Pan-Indian drama inspired by the real-life clash between Jeevajothi Santhakumar and P. Rajagopal.
Director TJ Gnanavel is gearing up to captivate audiences with his next venture, ‘Dosa King’, just as he is about to release the much-anticipated film ‘Vettaiyan’. Known for his ability to craft compelling narratives, Gnanavel is now shifting focus to a new project that promises to be equally gripping.
‘Dosa King’ is a Pan-Indian film that delves into the dramatic real-life clash between Jeevajothi Santhakumar and P. Rajagopal, a well-known restaurant magnate. The movie is inspired by the real-life battle over ambition and power, revolving around the legendary Saravana Bhavan empire founded by Rajagopal and the courageous Jeevajothi who took on the influential tycoon.
The rights to Jeevajothi Santhakumar’s story have been exclusively acquired by Junglee Pictures, ensuring an authentic and in-depth portrayal of the saga. Written by Gnanavel and Hemanth Rao, the film promises to offer a fresh perspective on this high-stakes confrontation.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently shared the news on Instagram, highlighting that ‘Dosa King’ will follow ‘Vettaiyan’, which stars Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, and Fahadh Faasil. According to Adarsh, the film will explore the rise and fall of Rajagopal’s global empire and the fearless stand taken by Jeevajothi against him. Casting for the film will start soon, and filming is expected to begin shortly thereafter.
In a statement, Gnanavel expressed his enthusiasm about the project. “I’ve been following Jeevajothi’s story since my journalist days,” he said. “While the media often sensationalized aspects of it, much remains untold. ‘Dosa King’ aims to shed light on the systemic issues through a crime thriller lens. It’s a chance to share a story I’ve been close to for two decades, and I’m thrilled to collaborate with Junglee Pictures, known for their commitment to impactful storytelling.”
Amrita Pandey, CEO of Junglee Pictures, shared her excitement about the collaboration. “’Dosa King’ is a thrilling narrative that requires a blend of scale, drama, and entertainment,” she said. “We’re excited to work with Gnanavel, whose meticulous approach has crafted a script full of powerful twists and character nuances. We’re eager to cast top-tier talent and begin production.”
With production slated to start soon, ‘Dosa King’ is set to be a significant addition to Gnanavel’s filmography and a thrilling new chapter for Junglee Pictures.
