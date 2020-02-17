Actor Sivakarthikeyan is celebrating his 34th birthday on Monday. On the occasion, the actor has treated his fans with the first look of his upcoming flick Doctor.

The actor is being showered with amazing birthday wishes on social media and amidst this, Sivakarthikeyan has released the first look of Doctor.

In the poster, one can see Sivakarthikeyan sitting on a chair with blood and bandage on his other hand. It remains to be seen if he plays a surgeon or murderer in the film. The much-anticipated look of the actor is more than what meets the eye.

Sharing the same on his official Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “Here is the first look of my next #DOCTOR #DoctorFirstLook (sic).”

Music by Anirudh, the makers of Doctor are eyeing for a September 2020 release. The makers have strictly kept the details about Sivakarthikeyan’s look under wraps. The shooting of the film went on floors in the month of December last year and the first schedule has already completed.

Doctor is written and directed by ‘Kolamavu Kokila fame Nelson Dhilipkumar. Priya Mohan will be seen opposite Sivakarthikeyan in the film. Doctor also stars Yogi Babu and Vinay in important roles.

Meanwhile, talking about his other upcoming film, Ayalaan, Sivakarthikeyan will be having three different avatars in Ravikumar directorial. Rakul Preet Singh will be playing the female lead role in the film. The music will be given by AR Rahman.