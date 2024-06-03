Dhanush and Nagarjuna to perform ‘breath-taking stunts’ in ‘Kubera’

National Award recipient Sekhar Kammula is currently directing the shoot of his upcoming multi-lingual film, ‘Kubera.’ The film has a specially built set in Hyderabad for its action sequence, enhancing the cinematic experience of the upcoming release. ‘Kubera’ features an ensemble cast including Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh.

With filming in full swing and the new set dedicated to the action sequence, the makers of the film released a special press note, exciting fans. The note indicated that the entire cast will be present for the shoot, with Dhanush and Nagarjuna participating in a power-packed action episode. The note reads, “Both Dhanush and Nagarjuna will perform some breathtaking stunts in this ongoing schedule. The film will present them in contrasting roles, as shown in their respective first-look posters.”

Currently, the bulk of the filming process is almost complete, with only the final part remaining. It is anticipated that filming will soon wrap up and the project will move into the post-production phase.

Advertisement

The first look of Dhanush’s character was released in March. The ‘Raanjhanaa’ star was almost unrecognizable in the poster and video. Dhanush’s look was revealed with him wearing tattered clothes, long hair, and a beard, sporting a smile on his face. He was seen looking at a poster of Lord Shiva and Parvati. The title of the film, ‘Kubera,’ is said to reference Lord Kubera, the god of wealth.

The film began production last year and is expected to be released in January 2025. The slated release is jointly produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. ‘Kubera’ is a multilingual film, being shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The music of the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

The film, featuring Tollywood’s king Nagarjuna and Dhanush, is a much-awaited release, and fans are eager to know more about it. On the work front, Dhanush is set to work on the untitled biopic of Ilaiyaraaja and his third Bollywood film with Anand L. Rai, ‘Tere Ishq Mein.’