Dhanush and ex-wife Aishwaryaa reunite to celebrate son Yathra’s graduation

Actor Dhanush and filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth were spotted together for the first time in a long while, coming together to mark a special moment in their son’s life.

The occasion? Their elder son Yathra’s school graduation, a milestone both parents were clearly proud to celebrate.

Advertisement

Dhanush, known for his versatility on screen and a loyal fanbase across India, took to Instagram to share two candid pictures from the ceremony.

Advertisement

In the photos, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa can be seen warmly embracing their son and beaming with joy. “Proud Parents #yathra,” he wrote in the caption, accompanied by two heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)

The actor looked sharp with a clean crew cut, dressed in a crisp white shirt and black trousers. Aishwaryaa, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, kept things graceful in an off-white ensemble.

Despite their separation, the two appeared relaxed and united in their happiness for Yathra.

This reunion comes after a significant period of silence following their high-profile separation. In January 2022, after 18 years of marriage, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced their decision to part ways.

Their statement, shared jointly, emphasized mutual respect and understanding: “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting… Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy.”

The Chennai family court granted them an official divorce on November 27, 2024, quietly closing a long chapter of their personal lives.

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2004 in a high-profile ceremony in Chennai, had long been seen as one of the most celebrated pairs in South Indian cinema, with strong ties to both the film and political worlds.

On the work front, Dhanush continues to be busy with an exciting slate. His next big release is ‘Kuberaa’, a drama directed by Sekhar Kammula and produced by Amigos Creations. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil.

Adding to the buzz, Dhanush will also appear in ‘Kalam’, a biopic based on the life of former Indian President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.