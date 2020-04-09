Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, people from all over the world are doing their bit to combat the crisis. In India, PM Modi has announced a 21-day lockdown. Bollywood and South celebs have been continuously urging citizens to stay safe and indoors. The celebrities are also doing their bit by contributing a certain amount to fight the battle against Coronavirus pandemic.

The actors have also donated money for the workers who are jobless due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Actors are making sure that the livelihood of the daily wage workers does not get affected in any way. Recently, Tamil star Ajith Kumar also joined the league and donated Rs 50 Lakh each to PM and CM relief fund. Additionally, he has contributed Rs 25 Lakh to the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI).

Praising Ajith Kumar, Tamil Nadu Minister of information and publicity, Kadambur Raju thanked Ajith Kumar for the same and requested all the actors to follow the same. On the other hand, he criticized Kamal Haasan over his recent open letter to PM Narendra Modi. According to a report in IB Times, the minister said that instead of playing the blame game during this situation, one should give suggestions for relief activities.

Kamal Haasan, a day after ‘9 PM for 9 Minutes’ initiative, wrote an open letter to PM Modi and shared it on his Instagram handle. He asked if the government wanted, “balcony government only for the balcony people.” He wrote, “My biggest fear is that the same mistake of demonetisation is being repeated albeit at a much bigger scale. While demonetisation led to the loss of savings and livelihood of the poorest, this ill-planned lockdown is leading us to a fatal combination of loss of both life and livelihood.”