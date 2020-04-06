As PM Modi urged citizens of the country to light diyas and candles on April 5 to spread positivity amidst the crisis, the entire nation dispelled the darkness spread by the novel Coronavirus outbreak by switching off the lights and lighting candles or diyas at their balconies or doorsteps at 9 pm for nine minutes. People from all across the country participated in the initiative and showed solidarity in the fight against the virus.

Many South celebs including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara and Allu Arjun were seen holding candles and diyas from their balconies. Sharing the same on their social media handles, they appreciated PM Modi’s initiative, saying that it has brought a lot of positivity and hope in people at the time of the pandemic.

Superstar Rajinikanth was one of the first celebrities to post a picture of himself holding a candle outside his Poes Garden residence in Chennai. He also urged people to stay at home.

Actress Nayanthara lit candles and diyas at her residence. Her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram handle to post her pictures with the candles and wrote, “Dear corona … ! We only do this for God during our prayers! Now we are doing it for u! Jus requesting and praying that you would let us to get back to normal! #GoCorona #corona please show come karunai Go away please. (sic).”

Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Allu Arjun also joined the bandwagon along with their families by sharing pictures of themselves with candles and diyas outside their residences.

See pictures