Prabhas and Pooja Hegde jetted off to Georgia with the entire crew for the shooting of their next film (tentatively titled Prabhas 20), earlier this month. Despite Coronavirus outbreak, the Prabhas 20 team proceeded with the shoot and wrapped it in a few days. On March 18, the entire team came back to Hyderabad after completing the Georgia schedule.

The Baahubali actor took to his official Instagram handle to share that he is in self-quarantine. His post read, “On safely returning from my shoot, in light of the increasing risks of COVID 19, I have decided to self-quarantine. Hope you are all taking necessary precautions to be safe (sic).”

A few days ago, Pooja Hegde who shot for the film in Georgia, reached Hyderabad and locked herself indoors for two weeks. She shared a photo of herself wearing a mask and wrote, “All fuelled up and nowhere to go… Stay HOME…Stay SAFE. (sic).”

Also, their co-star Priyadarshi took to Twitter to reveal that he is in self-quarantine for two weeks. “So I made a choice, I will be at home for next 14 days before giving myself a clean chit. Because #SocialDistancing is the need of the hour. Let’s not panic but let’s just be cautious and considerate towards each other’s wellbeing. #COVID2019 #SocialDistancingWorks (sic),” he posted.

Filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar stated that they have completed the Georgia schedule successfully without any hassle. The team of Prabhas 20 shot a schedule each in Italy and Hyderabad. The film is tipped to be a love story set in the backdrop of Italy.