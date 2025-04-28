Baahubali re-release: Get ready for the ultimate movie comeback!

Get ready to relive the epic saga! The makers of the legendary ‘Baahubali’ franchise are bringing the colossal blockbuster back to the big screen this October, and it’s not just a re-release — it’s a full-blown celebration.

Yes, ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’, which took the world by storm in 2017, will have a re-release nationwide and internationally to mark the film’s eighth anniversary.

Producer Shobu Yarlagadda, whose company Arka Media was behind the magic, shared the exciting news with fans on his social media. He teased an experience packed with nostalgia, new reveals, and some epic surprises.

Yarlagadda posted, “And on this special day, I am thrilled to inform you all that we are planning an Indian and international re-release of @BaahubaliMovie in October this year. It won’t just be a re-release, it will be a year of celebration for our beloved fans! Expect nostalgia, new reveals, and a few epic surprises along the way. Stay tuned! #ReliveTheEpic! #BaahubaliReturns.”

For those who somehow missed the whirlwind of ‘Baahubali 2’ during its original run, this is your chance to experience it on the big screen like never before. With a budget of a staggering ₹250 crore, the film smashed box office records, grossing over ₹1800 crores globally.

It became the highest-grossing Indian film of all time and was the first to cross the ₹1000 crore mark. As of 2025, it still holds the title of the highest-grossing film in India.

Directed by the visionary S. S. Rajamouli, ‘Baahubali 2’ not only dominated the box office but also won critical acclaim worldwide. The film bagged three prestigious National Film Awards, including Best Stunt Choreography, Best Special Effects, and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

It also took home the Saturn Award for Best International Film at the 44th Saturn Awards.

The ‘Baahubali’ series, with its grand scale, larger-than-life action sequences, and unforgettable characters, became a cultural phenomenon. The second film in the series had audiences everywhere asking the same question: “Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?”

The film’s plot, characters, and drama left a lasting impact, making it a significant part of Indian cinematic history.