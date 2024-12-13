Allu Arjun to be produced in court over ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere stampede

Hyderabad Police on Friday arrested Tollywood actor Allu Arjun in the case registered against him in connection with a stampede at a theatre during the premiere show of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ that killed a woman.

After recording the statement of the actor at Chikkadpally Police Station, he was taken to Gandhi Hospital for a medical check-up. He is likely to be presented before the Nampally Court later in the day.

A woman died and her son was critically injured during the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere show attended by Allu Arjun on December 4.

A police team took the national award-winning actor into custody from his house in Jubilee Hills, hours after his return from Delhi, where he attended the success meet of ‘Pushpa 2’.

Allu Arjun’s father, well-known filmmaker Allu Arvind, actor brother Allu Sirish and other family members were present when he was arrested.

The police team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Akanksh Yadav questioned Allu Arjun for nearly two hours in light of the statements made by eyewitnesses.

Police had registered a case under sections 105 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 118(1) (Voluntarily causing hurt) r/w 3(5) BNS against Allu Arjun, his security team and the management of the theatre.

The case was registered at Chikkadpally Police Station on December 5 on a complaint by the deceased woman’s husband. The police arrested the theatre owner, general manager and security manager on December 8.

According to police, there was no intimation from theatre management or the actor’s team that they would be visiting the theatre. The theatre management also did not make any additional provisions regarding security to manage the crowd.

Allu Arjun on December 6 announced assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the deceased’s family and said that he is “deeply heartbroken”.

The actor assured the grieving family that he would meet them personally and extend every possible assistance.

Allu Arjun also promised to take care of the medical expenses of the boy, whose condition remained critical.

Meanwhile, the Telangana High Court postponed the hearing on Allu Arjun’s quash petition to 4 p.m. on Friday.

The actor’s lawyers requested for early hearing of the petition filed on December 11. The Public Prosecutor told the court that he would gather all details from the police and inform the court.