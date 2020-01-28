Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have set a new record. The family entertainer which was released on January 12th opened to a thunderous response from the audience and the critics.

Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film is minting big numbers at the box office. Now, even three weeks of its release, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is continuing its strong run at the ticket windows. The Allu Arjun starrer is earning huge and the film is all set to break another record at the box office.

According to film critic Ramesh Bala, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will become the st Indian film without a Hindi dub version to complete Rs 200 crore nett in India alone. The film is performing extremely good in the USA and other international markets.



S Thaman’s music and Allu Arjun’s powerful performance in the film has managed to create much-needed magic. Samajavaragamana, Ramuloo Ramulaa, OMG Daddy and Butta Bomma songs became chartbusters. The makers of the film hosted a grand success meet on Monday attended by the cast and crew.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also stars Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles.