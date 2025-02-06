Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ sets theatres on fire: Fans go wild!

Madurai witnessed a frenzy of excitement on Thursday as Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s latest action thriller, ‘Vidaamuyarchi’, finally hit the big screen.

Fans gathered in large numbers, bursting firecrackers, dancing, and cheering for their favorite star as they welcomed the much-anticipated film.

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ is a high-octane thriller that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. Inspired by the 1997 Hollywood film ‘Breakdown’, the story follows Arjun (played by Ajith Kumar), a man who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), after she is abducted by a notorious gang in Azerbaijan.

The film, produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions, boasts an impressive cast. That includes veteran actor Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian.

The visuals, crafted by cinematographer Om Prakash, enhance the film’s gripping narrative. Anirudh Ravichander’s electrifying background score amplifies the action-packed sequences.

Editor N. B. Srikanth ensures that the film maintains a tight, fast-paced rhythm, keeping viewers engaged throughout.

Originally, Vignesh Shivan was set to direct the project, but the reins eventually passed to Magizh Thirumeni. The title of the film was officially announced in May 2023, and shooting commenced in October of the same year.

The production team filmed extensively in Azerbaijan, with a short schedule in Thailand, before wrapping up in December 2024. Although ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ was initially slated for a January release, delays pushed its premiere to February.

As the film finally made its way to theatres, Ajith Kumar’s loyal fanbase ensured the moment was nothing short of a festival.