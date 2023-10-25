Actor Vinayakan Arrested for Disruptive Public Behavior in Kerala

Vinayakan, the actor renowned for his role as the antagonist in the Rajinikanth starrer ‘Jailer,’ has found himself in legal trouble. The Ernakulam North police in Kerala took him into custody, alleging his disruptive behavior in a public setting. This incident unfolded at the local police station, where Vinayakan was causing a disturbance.

Upon his arrival at the station, concerns had arisen due to complaints regarding an earlier uproar at the actor’s residential complex. Authorities felt compelled to question him, and it was during this interaction that Vinayakan’s behavior began to raise eyebrows.

Vinayakan, known for his acting prowess, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, and it was this state of inebriation that led to his erratic actions. The local police perceived his conduct as a hindrance to their operations. Consequently, they arrested him on charges related to behaving uncontrollably in a public space and interfering with the station’s normal activities.

After the arrest, Vinayakan was transported to Ernakulam General Hospital for a medical examination, which confirmed his state of intoxication. The actor’s release on bail occurred later that same night following the examination. However, he is not without legal consequences.

The charges against Vinayakan are quite substantial, including allegations of behaving indecently in a public place, shouting without just cause at government officials, and exhibiting a lack of self-control. These charges carry significant legal weight and reflect the seriousness of his actions during the episode at the police station.

In the aftermath of the incident, questions were raised about whether Vinayakan received preferential treatment due to his political affiliations. Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas, in particular, suggested that the actor was treated leniently due to his connections with the Left.

Kochi Deputy Commissioner of Police, S Sasidharan, responded to these allegations, asserting that Vinayakan was not given special treatment and that the law was applied appropriately. Vinayakan’s arrest and subsequent release after the medical examination followed standard procedures, according to the police.