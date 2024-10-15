Actor Jayasurya questioned by SIT over sexual assault allegations

Malayalam actor Jayasurya is facing a legal battle after being questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with sexual assault allegations made by multiple women in the film industry.

The interrogation took place at the Cantonment Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram, following formal complaints filed by two actresses, which have sparked public attention and legal proceedings.

The accusations came to light around the same time the Hema Committee Report was released, a document that highlighted widespread sexual harassment within the Malayalam film industry. This intensified the situation, putting Jayasurya under scrutiny.

Advertisement

On September 1, Jayasurya took to social media to address the allegations. In a post on his 46th birthday, the actor stated that he was out of the country when the alleged incidents occurred.

“Due to my personal commitments, my family and I have been in America for the past month, and during this time, two false allegations on the grounds of sexual harassment surfaced against me,” Jayasurya wrote. He also emphasized that he plans to handle the situation through legal means, adding, “I have decided to move forward with this legally. My legal team will be looking after the rest of the proceedings regarding this case.”

The actor spoke openly about the emotional toll the accusations have taken on him and his family. “It has shattered me, my family, and everyone who has held me close,” he wrote. Despite the distress, Jayasurya expressed his faith in the truth coming to light, remarking, “A lie always travels faster than the truth, but I believe truth will prevail.”

One of the key complainants, actress Sonia Malhar, shared her account of an incident that allegedly occurred on the set of the film ‘Pigman’ in Thodupuzha.

According to her, “When I came out of the washroom, someone grabbed me. It was actor Jayasurya. I pushed him away. He apologized and told me that he wouldn’t repeat it and that we should continue as friends.” Malhar also spoke about the backlash she faced on social media after going public with her story.

Another actress, Minu Muneer, has also accused Jayasurya of inappropriate behavior during their work on various projects. Muneer claims that Jayasurya once hugged her from behind and kissed her without consent. Her complaint has led to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Jayasurya, along with an FIR against actor Mukesh, a CPI (M) MLA, who faces similar allegations.

The Kerala Police confirmed that the FIR against Jayasurya includes several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to assault and harassment.