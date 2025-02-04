Sonu Nigam performs at Rashtrapati Bhavan Diwas despite back pain

Renowned playback singer Sonu Nigam graced the newly inaugurated Open Air Theatre at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, delivering a captivating performance on the occasion of Rashtrapati Bhavan Diwas.

The event, which celebrated the legacy of the President’s Estate, saw Nigam’s musical brilliance fill the air as he performed to an eager audience.

Rashtrapati Bhavan shared glimpses of the event, including a moment where the singer met President Droupadi Murmu before taking the stage.

In a post on X, the official account of Rashtrapati Bhavan highlighted the special occasion, noting, “Popular singer and music director Shri Sonu Nigam called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Later, he performed in the newly inaugurated Open Air Theatre in the President’s Estate.”

Nigam, known for his versatile voice across various Indian languages, has a legacy that spans decades. He has recorded over 6,000 songs in 32 languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, and more. His extensive career also includes acting in a few films and releasing non-film albums.

He has earned several prestigious awards, including a National Award, two Filmfare Awards, and a Padma Shri in 2022.

Despite his towering success, Sonu Nigam recently shared a personal challenge with his fans. Just a day before his performance, he revealed in an Instagram video that he had suffered a painful back spasm during a live performance. The excruciating pain was so intense that he likened it to a needle piercing his spine, making movement difficult.

Despite the discomfort, he powered through his performances, expressing gratitude by captioning the post, “Sarasvati ji did hold my hand last night,” as a tribute to divine support during his struggle.