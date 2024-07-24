Snoop Dogg to carry Olympic flame in Paris 2024 torch relay

Renowned rapper Snoop Dogg has been selected as a key torchbearer for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, capping off the flame’s journey across France in anticipation of the grand opening ceremony.

Snoop Dogg’s involvement extends beyond his musical fame; he will carry the Olympic flame through Saint-Denis, a significant suburb known for its role in the Games. This area hosts part of the Olympic Village, the iconic Stade de France, and the new Olympic Aquatics Centre. His participation marks a poignant moment as the flame makes its way to its final destination at the Olympic cauldron in the Tuileries Gardens, at the heart of Paris, where it will burn throughout the event.

Joining Snoop Dogg in this symbolic relay are other prominent figures from France, including rapper MC Solaar, actress Laeticia Casta, filmmaker Alice Diop, Paralympian Charles-Antoine Kouakou, and rugby player Abdelatif Benazzi. The identity of the ultimate torchbearer remains a closely guarded secret, heightening the excitement surrounding the culmination of this journey.

Advertisement

The torch’s voyage commenced in Marseille, following its arrival from Greece on May 8, and has since traversed diverse regions of France, embodying the Olympic spirit and generating enthusiasm among spectators and participants alike.

In addition to his role as a torchbearer, Snoop Dogg will contribute to NBC’s coverage of the Games, co-hosting the ‘Primetime in Paris’ show alongside Mike Tirico. His involvement will encompass not only attending Olympic events but also engaging with athletes and their families, and immersing himself in the vibrant cultural tapestry of Paris. NBC plans to document his experiences comprehensively, offering viewers a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture, and entertainment during this global event.

As anticipation builds for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Snoop Dogg’s dual role as torchbearer and sportscaster promises to add a distinct flavor to the festivities, blending music and sports in a celebration that spans continents and cultures.