Singer Kumar Sanu has tested positive for coronavirus, the singer’s team informed via social media page on late Thursday night.

The statement shared by the 62-year-old singer’s team read: “Unfortunately Sanuda has tested Corona positive, please pray for his good health. Thank you. Team KS.”

Fans of the singer commented on the social media post wishing him a speedy recovery.

A fan said, “Praying for my favorite #KumarSanu to recover from #COVID19.”

Another fan wishing for his speedy recovery said, “Get well soon #SanuDa Wishing Speedy recovery #KumarSanu”

Praying for my favorite #KumarSanu to recover from #COVID19 . 🙏🙏🙏 — SUNIL DHANWANTA IPS (@SunilDhanwanta) October 16, 2020

It is reported that the playback singer was supposed to fly off to Los Angeles on October 14 to be with his wife Saloni and daughters, Shannon and Annabel. The plans have now been put on hold.

Recently, Kumar Sanu shared a video on his social media platform urging his fans ti support his son Jaan Kumar Sanu, who recently entered a reality show, Bigg Boss. He said, “I am very happy that my son Jaan is going to the Bigg Boss house. He has all my good wishes, blessings and luck with him. I request all of you to keep him in your blessings so that he achieves success and wins the game show. I want you all to send him good wishes too. Please support him.”

Kumar Sanu, in his career of over three decades has popular tracks like Dheere Dheere (from 1990 film Aashiqui), Meri Mehbooba (from Pardes, 1997), and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha (from 1942: A Love Story).