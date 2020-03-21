Singer Kanika Kapoor of “Baby Doll” fame has been booked for alleged negligence in compliance of necessary directives to safeguard against the spread of deadly Coronavirus disease post her return from London earlier this month.

The celebrity is learnt to have attended at least three gatherings in Lucknow, including a party where political leaders were present, endangering the lives of many.

The FIR was registered at Sarojini Nagar police station on Friday based on a complaint filed by the Lucknow chief medical officer, said Police Commissioner Surjit Pandey.

Pandey said Kapoor has been charged under IPC Sections 269 (negligent acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Two more FIRs are likely to be filed against Kapoor at the Hazratganj and Gomtinagar police stations as she had visited at least three gatherings in the areas faaling under their jurisdiction.

The singer’s announcement, that she has tested positive for COVID-19, set off a chain reaction, with political leaders like Vasundhara Raje, her MP son Dushyant Singh and parliamentarians Derek O’Brien and Anupriya Patel, who came in contact with her directly or indirectly, going into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Soon after BJP MP from Rajasthan Dushyant Singh went into self-isolation after he attended a programme along with his mother and others in Lucknow with the Coronavirus positive Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, more evidence has tumbled out that may lead his suspected infection trail right up to the President’s House.

On March 18, two days after he attended Kanika’s party, Dushyant met President Ram Nath Kovind and 100-odd parliamentarians at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at a breakfast meeting hosted by the President.

Among the present were former Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Congress’ Kumari Selja, eminent sportsperson and MP Mary Kom among others.

After the news of Singh going into self-quarantine broke, the President took to twitter to quote an article: “The coronavirus outbreak has forced us to keep a respectful distance from others. This isolation, self-imposed or medically mandated, can be taken as an ideal opportunity to ponder our journey so far and the future path.”

According to Rashtrapati Bhavan sources, President Ram Nath Kovind will undergo coronavirus test today. Sources said the President would follow all the directives of the Government. The President has postponed all his programmes till further orders

Dushyant had also been going to Parliament since attending the party in Lucknow.

Kapoor has become the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for the deadly virus in the country and has said she is under complete quarantine and medical care.

In a statement on Instagram, the 41-year-old singer said she developed signs of flu in the last five days.