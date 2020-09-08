Singer Dhvani Bhanushali said she missed performing live the most during the lockdown, and is eagerly waiting to get back on stage.

The ‘Vaaste’ singer in a recent interview to IANS said, “The thing I have missed the most during this pandemic is performing in front of an audience and I cannot wait to get back on stage. I would love to do something like a drive-in concert.”

Dhvani also said that she also has show offers, however, her team is yet to finalise.

Speaking about the strict measures required for social distancing during this pandemic, the singer said, “I think as long as there are proper precautions and safety measures taken into consideration, I wouldn’t mind performing for a huge audience. I wouldn’t want to rush into anything and endanger the safety of the people who are coming to watch the concert,”

“Social distancing and safety for everyone attending the concert is a must now,” the singer further added.

As the country gradually re-opens, from a strict lockdown enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus, the center has laid down certain guidelines for public gatherings. The guidelines issued have allowed gatherings of a maximum of 100 people from September 21 onwards.

The Dhvani Bhanushali recently celebrated 70 million views of her 2019 song “Main teri hoon”.